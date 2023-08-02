Brokerages Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Target Price at GBX 1,050.33

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,050.33 ($13.48).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPK shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.00) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($16.05) to GBX 1,200 ($15.41) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 850 ($10.91) to GBX 780 ($10.01) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($12.39) to GBX 850 ($10.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

LON:TPK opened at GBX 874 ($11.22) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 851.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 929.17. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 707.80 ($9.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,062.50%.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

