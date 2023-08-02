Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target at $548.46

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $548.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $442.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $451.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.26. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.12 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

