Brokerages Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT at $48.13

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,588,000 after buying an additional 929,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,700,000 after purchasing an additional 304,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

