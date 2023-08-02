Brokers Offer Predictions for Definity Financial Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Definity Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$50.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins downgraded Definity Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.65.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

DFY opened at C$33.19 on Monday. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.07 and a twelve month high of C$40.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$907.50 million during the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

