Bryan B. Deboer Sells 8,815 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total transaction of $2,719,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,707,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $306.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.58 and a 200 day moving average of $253.51. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.90.
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
