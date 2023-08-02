Bryan B. Deboer Sells 8,815 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total transaction of $2,719,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,707,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $306.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.58 and a 200 day moving average of $253.51. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.90.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

