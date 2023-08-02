Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 323.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48,099 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bunge were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BG shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of BG opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.17. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $109.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

