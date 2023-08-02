Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 815.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,162 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Insider Activity

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.