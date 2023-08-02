Calamera Pablo Sells 3,516 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) EVP Calamera Pablo sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $66,733.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,830.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IMAX Price Performance

NYSE IMAX opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IMAX by 42.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in IMAX by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMAX Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on IMAX. StockNews.com raised shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

