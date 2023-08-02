Camden Property Trust (CPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT stock opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average is $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $147.71.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after buying an additional 61,698 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 683,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

