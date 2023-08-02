Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Position Decreased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,770 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 26.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

