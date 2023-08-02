Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Catalent were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,685,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,858,000 after buying an additional 445,745 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in Catalent by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.
Catalent Trading Down 4.1 %
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
