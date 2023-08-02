CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for CBIZ in a research report issued on Friday, July 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for CBIZ’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CBIZ Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $54.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.75. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.13). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $261,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $837,547.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CBIZ news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $261,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $837,547.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $245,550.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,139.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,900. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CBIZ by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

