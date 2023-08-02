CGI Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.05 Per Share (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for CGI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.10. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2024 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Get CGI Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIB. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI Group from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI Group from C$145.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of CGI Group from C$155.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI Group from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CGI Group from C$156.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

CGI Group Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.