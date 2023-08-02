ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano Sells 5,000 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,931,081.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $41,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $41,150.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $43,950.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $42,750.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $43,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $44,600.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $44,300.00.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

CHPT stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.60. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Amundi increased its position in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after buying an additional 2,598,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,739 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHPT. Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.52.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

