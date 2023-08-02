ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano Sells 5,000 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,931,081.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 31st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00.
  • On Monday, July 24th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $41,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $41,150.00.
  • On Friday, July 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.
  • On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $43,950.00.
  • On Friday, July 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $42,750.00.
  • On Friday, July 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $43,900.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $44,600.00.
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $44,300.00.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

CHPT stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.60. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Amundi increased its position in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after buying an additional 2,598,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,739 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHPT. Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.52.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

