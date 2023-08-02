Charles Liang Sells 963 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $337.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $337.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,479.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 175,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 168,601 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

