Chong Chan Teo Acquires 121,802 Shares of Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Stock

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) CEO Chong Chan Teo purchased 121,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $101,095.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,577.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Treasure Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Treasure Global stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Treasure Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treasure Global

About Treasure Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Treasure Global in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treasure Global during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treasure Global during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.

