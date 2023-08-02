Chong Chan Teo Acquires 121,802 Shares of Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Stock

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) CEO Chong Chan Teo purchased 121,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $101,095.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,577.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Treasure Global Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Treasure Global stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Treasure Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73.
Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter.
Treasure Global Inc designs and develops a Malaysian e-commerce platform that helps subscribers to connect with local merchants by offer activities, travel, goods, services and rewards. The company offers z-city, a cross profit-sharing platform that allows business owners to promote their product, increase their network, and reap the profits and rewards.
