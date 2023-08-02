CIC Wealth LLC Sells 38 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CIC Wealth LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,052 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $465.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $422.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.31. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.23, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

