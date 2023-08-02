Cirrus Logic (CRUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Cirrus Logic has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cirrus Logic Price Performance
CRUS stock opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $89.10.
CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
