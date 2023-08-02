Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Citigroup has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citigroup has a payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citigroup to earn $6.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of C stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.