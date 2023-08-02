Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,813 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 287,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 103,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

