Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,349 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $388.64 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $393.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

