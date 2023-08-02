Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,167 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 6.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Newmont by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE NEM opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $60.08.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,971.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

