Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $281,492.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,266.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $281,492.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,266.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

