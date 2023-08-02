Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

