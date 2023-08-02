Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average is $70.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

