Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $550,000 in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.23. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

