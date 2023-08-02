Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $466,000 Investment in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

MARB stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.

About First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.