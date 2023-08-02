Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,200 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 64,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.