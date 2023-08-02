Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,011 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Western Digital by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,702,000 after purchasing an additional 163,307 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,590,528 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 681,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Western Digital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,893,000 after purchasing an additional 80,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,958,000 after acquiring an additional 184,822 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.