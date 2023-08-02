Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 225,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 115,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASH has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $60.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.66%.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

