Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 3,075 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $327.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

