Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $507,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $331,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $326,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 5.9% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth $233,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novartis Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NVS stock opened at $103.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.02. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.
