Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $507,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $331,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $326,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 5.9% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth $233,000. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $103.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.02. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

