Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,429 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Societal CDMO worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Societal CDMO by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the third quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the third quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Societal CDMO Stock Up 1.2 %

SCTL stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Societal CDMO, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.86.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO ( NASDAQ:SCTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million. Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Societal CDMO, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

