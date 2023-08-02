Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,565,000 after purchasing an additional 349,165 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,053,000 after purchasing an additional 269,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,716 shares of company stock worth $14,159,616. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

