Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $47.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $695,100,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

