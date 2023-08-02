CommScope (COMM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect CommScope to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, analysts expect CommScope to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. CommScope has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity at CommScope

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 56,155 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,447,293.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi acquired 16,094 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $74,998.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,150,563.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,249 shares of company stock valued at $369,688 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CommScope by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,141 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $12,676,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

