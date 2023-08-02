Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Conagra Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CAG stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

