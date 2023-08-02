ContextLogic (WISH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect ContextLogic to post earnings of ($3.59) per share for the quarter. ContextLogic has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.91) by $0.08. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a negative return on equity of 72.85%. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.79 million. On average, analysts expect ContextLogic to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ContextLogic Stock Performance
NASDAQ WISH opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. ContextLogic has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $202.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $4.40 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.
ContextLogic Company Profile
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
