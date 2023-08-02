ContextLogic (WISH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect ContextLogic to post earnings of ($3.59) per share for the quarter. ContextLogic has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.91) by $0.08. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a negative return on equity of 72.85%. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.79 million. On average, analysts expect ContextLogic to post $-15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

NASDAQ WISH opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. ContextLogic has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $202.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,291,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 209,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,961,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 494,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 28.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,397,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,332 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $4.40 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

