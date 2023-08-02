Contrasting Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Raymond James and WisdomTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raymond James 13.98% 18.84% 2.29% WisdomTree 39.37% 12.00% 4.24%

Dividends

Raymond James pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Raymond James pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WisdomTree pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Raymond James has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. WisdomTree is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raymond James $11.31 billion 2.05 $1.51 billion $7.92 13.82 WisdomTree $301.35 million 3.41 $50.68 million $0.72 9.57

This table compares Raymond James and WisdomTree’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. WisdomTree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Raymond James, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Raymond James has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Raymond James and WisdomTree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raymond James 0 5 2 0 2.29 WisdomTree 0 1 2 0 2.67

Raymond James currently has a consensus target price of $117.43, indicating a potential upside of 7.25%. WisdomTree has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 27.00%. Given WisdomTree’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Raymond James.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of Raymond James shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Raymond James shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WisdomTree beats Raymond James on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.