CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Short Interest Update

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,700 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 405,700 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Institutional Trading of CoreCard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CoreCard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in CoreCard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in CoreCard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoreCard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CoreCard in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

CoreCard Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE CCRD opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. CoreCard has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of $199.50 million, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.91.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. CoreCard had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter.

CoreCard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.