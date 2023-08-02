Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average is $109.04. The firm has a market cap of $430.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

