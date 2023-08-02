Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.655 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 135.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.7%.

Shares of CEQP opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -305.44 and a beta of 2.44. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,242,785,000 after acquiring an additional 543,291,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,696 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,164,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after buying an additional 84,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 969,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after buying an additional 121,749 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEQP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

