Critical Comparison: BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) & Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) and BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carver Bancorp and BPER Banca’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $31.30 million 0.38 -$4.40 million ($1.02) -2.62 BPER Banca N/A N/A N/A $0.31 20.29

BPER Banca has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carver Bancorp. Carver Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BPER Banca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

19.0% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carver Bancorp and BPER Banca, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BPER Banca 0 2 1 0 2.33

BPER Banca has a consensus target price of $1.70, suggesting a potential downside of 73.02%. Given BPER Banca’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BPER Banca is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and BPER Banca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -14.06% -20.54% -0.61% BPER Banca N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BPER Banca beats Carver Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BPER Banca

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services. The company also provides financing and leasing, credit management and factoring, collection and payment, import and export, liquidity and investment management, digital, and other services. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising portfolio management, global advisory, finance advice, and wealth advisory services; insurance investment products; and funds and SICAVs. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Modena, Italy.

