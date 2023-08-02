CURO Group (CURO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.59). CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $209.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.16 million. On average, analysts expect CURO Group to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group Price Performance

Shares of CURO stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. CURO Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at CURO Group

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on CURO Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, CFO Ismail Dawood bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,887.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ismail Dawood purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,887.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,311.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,800. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 81.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

(Get Free Report)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.