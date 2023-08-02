Customers Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a report released on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CUBI. DA Davidson raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $346.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

