DA Davidson Comments on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 531,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 720,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 108,267 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,540,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

