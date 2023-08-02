DA Davidson Weighs in on Banc of California, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Banc of California’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BANC. TheStreet cut shares of Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Banc of California stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $813.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Rice acquired 7,500 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 42.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

