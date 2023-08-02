Definitive Healthcare (DH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect Definitive Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

DH opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.49, a PEG ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.65. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Definitive Healthcare

Several research firms have issued reports on DH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

In other news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $56,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,743,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,883,084.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

