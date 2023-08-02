DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.