DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.
About DENTSPLY SIRONA
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DENTSPLY SIRONA
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.