Digi International (DGII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Digi International to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.59 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, analysts expect Digi International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of DGII stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Digi International has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $43.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

