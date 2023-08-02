Digi International (DGII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Digi International to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.59 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. On average, analysts expect Digi International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of DGII stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Digi International has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $43.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

